IIMB ranked top B-school

The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB) has been ranked the top B-school in India for the third time in a row, in Business & Management Studies, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a UK-based company that specialises in the analysis of higher education institutions, evaluated more than 5,500 universities across 80 different locations in the world to rank the top 1,000 universities in 51 disciplines.

In a press release, IIMB stated that the Business and Management Studies subject it offered secured high ratings in all three categories, making it the best B-School in India.

IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said, “This is certainly a huge achievement for IIMB, and I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who made this possible. We have scored well in Academic Reputation and H-Index Citation parameters and this reflects our efforts in ensuring academic excellence in the subject and research capabilities in the domain.”