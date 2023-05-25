ADVERTISEMENT

IIMB ranked among Top 50 Global providers of Executive Education 

May 25, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has been ranked among the Top 50 Global providers of Executive Education for the fourth consecutive year in the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings for 2023.

The institute has improved its overall Global FT Executive Education Rankings this year and has secured the 42nd rank. It has also moved up 13 ranks in the Open Executive Education rankings and secured the 47th rank, representing the best growth amongst all B-Schools in India compared to last year. Further, IIMB faculty have been given the first rank amongst all B-Schools in India, which participated in the survey for Open Executive Education programmes.

“The Executive Education programmes impacted around 5,500 participants, which constituted a growth of about 70% compared to the previous year. IIMB offered over 150 Executive Education programmes in FY 2022-23 across different formats that catered to various sectors, levels, and management disciplines,” said a press release from IIMB.

It also said, “The most popular long-duration Executive Education Programme in India for working professionals (EGMP) has seen more than 64 batches take it up, and continues to grow from strength to strength. IIMB offered 94 custom programmes in FY 2022-23 that were tailored to the requirements of MNCs, Govt, PSUs, NGOs, and developmental institutions.”

