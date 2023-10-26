ADVERTISEMENT

IIMB not only creating managers, but leaders and changemakers too: President

October 26, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 10:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The President also took note of an increasing number of women enrolling for the programmes offered by IIMB

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Foundation Week at Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, is committed to not only creating managers, but also leaders and changemakers, said Draupadi Murmu, President of India, at the inauguration of IIM Bangalore’s Golden Jubilee Foundation Week on Thursday.

“The institute’s vision and mission are the noblest, which will allow you to be a robust force of change and rectitude,” she said. Addressing students of IIM-B, she said that the premiere institute was a window to self-development, enlightenment, and discovery of their talent.

While congratulating IIM-B for being a key player in addressing national challenges and driving economic growth and employment, she also said the institute was a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship through its NSRCEL, a start-up incubation centre. The President also took note of an increasing number of women enrolling for the programmes offered by IIMB. “I am told that during the pandemic, NSRCEL ran an online programme for women which was supported by the National Commission for Women. It is great to see programmes designed for women to grow into leadership positions,” she said. 

She also lauded the institute for its global recognition in the Positive Impact Rating, the programmes and activities conducted to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, the Data Centre and Analytics Lab (DCAL) and its impact on business and economy.

While the President flagged off the 50-hour Golden Jubilee relay walkathon on campus by students, faculty, staff and alumni, named as ‘Swarna Twaran’, the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot released a book The Making of a Campus: IIM Bangalore authored by Kiran Keswani on the story of the architecture of the institute and the people who inhabited its spaces, during the event. 

