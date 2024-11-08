IIIT-Dharwad conclave tomorrow

A large number of technocrats and HR heads of different leading organisations from across the country will showcase their research and innovation, start-ups and industrial ecosystem during the IIIT Dharwad Conclave-2024 to be held on the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) campus in Dharwad on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on IIIT campus located at Itigatti on the outskirts of Dharwad, Director of IIIT Dharwad Mahadev Prasanna said that the event is being held for the first time with the tagline, Breaking Barriers and Setting New Standards: Explore, Experience, Excel.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the event, while Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad will be the guest of honour.

Mr. Mahadev Prasanna said that IIIT Dharwad Conclave will be a dynamic platform to unite students, academia and industry experts to foster insightful discussions on talent acquisition, workforce development and emerging HR trends.

He said that during the event, students will engage with industry leaders through panel discussions and interactive workshops.

This engagement will help them in getting valuable insights into career development and the latest innovations shaping the job market. This unique interaction will bridg the gap between academia and industry, giving students a clearer view of the skills and competencies currently in demand, he said.

The IIIT Director said that for employers, the conclave will offer a valuable opportunity to share insights on workforce expectations, technological advancements, future-ready skillsets and also in identifying promising talents early.

The event has been designed in such a way as to attract major players from the metropolitan cities to Hubballi Dharwad and Belagavi region, he said. It will help in showcasing the region’s capacity in providing premier education and skilled manpower through institutions like IIIT Dharwad, he said.

