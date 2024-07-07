GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIIT-B to start a new campus in the city, launch B.Tech programme

Published - July 07, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B) has announced ambitious expansion plans, including starting a new campus and launching a B. Tech programme, aligning with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

During the 24th convocation ceremony, Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-B, revealed the institute’s plans for the IIIT-B East campus, slated to open in the next two years on the outskirts of Electronics City Phase II.

“IIIT-B’s expansion seeks to broaden its academic offerings, infrastructure, and research capabilities in line with NEP 2020,” said Prof. Das. With AICTE’s approval, the institute will launch its inaugural B. Tech programme this academic year, specializing in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Highlighting a significant innovation, Prof. Das introduced the Gooru Navigator, a groundbreaking GPS for learning developed by researchers at IIIT-B’s Gooru Labs. This tool personalises learning by mapping each learner’s knowledge, interests, and mindsets, thereby enhancing educational outcomes and guiding users toward their goals. The Gooru Navigator leverages AI to update profiles, curate resources, and recommend activities, combining human wisdom with advanced technology.

IIIT-B’s new B. Tech programme, designed for students who have completed their twelfth-grade education, promises to equip graduates with critical skills for the future. “Launching a B.Tech program aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge education in emerging technologies,” said Prof. Chandrashekar Ramanathan, Dean (Academics), IIIT-Bangalore.

