IIIT-B teams up with FPOs for workshop on digital solutions for farmers

Published - July 06, 2024 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

IIT-Bangalore organised a workshop recently at Krishi Vignana Kendra (KVK) in Hirehalli, Tumakuru, to create digital solutions that boost farmers’ income. The event brought together Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and innovators, facilitated by Dr. Loganandan, Scientist & Head at Hirehalli KVK, Government of India.

Farmers face several challenges, including unpredictable weather, limited access to timely information, and inefficient resource use. The collaborative effort demonstrated at the workshop aims to revolutionize farming through digital solutions, significantly bolstering efficiency and profitability for farmers, said the release.

Dr. Lakshmi explained, “This unique initiative is to bring together technology innovators/startups and FPOs / Farmers to co create digital solutions for identified problems on the ground. These problems can vary from real-time weather updates, crop data, precision farming tools to modern machinery to optimize resources and increasing yields. Ultimately we want to involve all the stakeholders in this ecosystem to create synergy and solve problems.”

