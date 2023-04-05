IIHR to hold exclusive ‘appe midi’ fair where 100 varieties to be on display

April 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Thanks to the growing popularity of ‘appe midi ’ (tender mango in Kannada), the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (ICAR-IIHR) in Hesaraghatta for the first time will conduct an exclusive ‘appe midi’ mango fair, where 100 varieties of such mangoes will be displayed.

Appe midi is a traditional pickling variety of mango from Karnataka, which is grown in the Malnad region of the State-especially in Sirsi, Sagara, Siddapur, Thirthahally, Kumata, Sakleshpur, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.

The fair will be held on April 12 and 13 on the IIHR campus in Hessarghatta.

Creating awareness

Speaking to The Hindu, M. Sankaran, Principal scientist, division of fruit crops, ICAR-IIHR, said, “Appe midi mangoes have a unique position with respect to the diversity of pickling mango varieties. Appe midi is the king of all tender mangoes as far as its use in the pickle industry is concerned. Since there is a demand and awareness has to be created on this variety of mangoes, we thought of conducting an exclusive fair.”

The IIHR will display 100 varieties of tender mangoes at the fair, which are preserved by IIHR and also grown by farmers in various parts of the State. “The custodian farmers from across the State will participate at the fair where 100 appe midi mango genotypes will be displayed. The pickle manufacturers will also sell their products made of tender mango. Apart from this, we will also distribute limited appe midi mango saplings to farmers,” Mr. Sankaran added.

According to IIHR, the pickles prepared from appe midi mangoes make for an exquisite culinary experience. The demand for pickles varies from 4,000 to 5,000 tonnes per year, translating to ₹100 crore per year.

Unorganised market

“A good quality tender mango costs ₹2 to 3; the price for a quintal could go up to almost ₹6,000, depending on demand and availability. Since the supply of appe midi meets only one-tenth of demand in the market, they are often mixed in with ordinary tender mangoes. This is not an organised market compared to others. Appe midi products have a high potential for marketing and need attention for conservation. The mango’s unique size and taste make its pickle one of the best in the country, with its fragrance so strong that adding just a few midis to an ordinary pickle can change its taste and smell,” Mr. Sankaran explained.

A wild appe midi tree can yield several tonnes of tender mango, with features varying from tree to tree. In Karnataka, 100 farm households are engaged in making appe midi pickles producing at least 100 tones of pickle a year. ICAR-IIHR has so far surveyed, collected and conserved more than 250 accessions of appe midi mangoes. These mangoes have a huge market in Goa, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, according to IIHR.