IIHR enters into MoUs with four companies

11 February 2021 00:50 IST

The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) entered into MoUs with four private firms on Wednesday for commercialisation of its technologies.

In all, these companies will commercialise 14 technologies developed by the IIHR.

In the last 10 years, more than 100 technologies of the institute have been commercialised. Minister of Horticulture R. Shankar handed over the MoU copies to representatives of the four companies at the National Horticulture Fair - 2021 here on Wednesday.

Pointing out that Karnataka presently stands in the eight place in terms of horticultural production, the Minister said the State was aiming at attaining second or third position in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors which stood around 8,000 on day one and two of the five-day fair of the IIHR swelled on Wednesday with farmers from different parts of the State and the country thronging the venue.