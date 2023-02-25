IIA draws Bengaluru’s astro enthusiasts on its Open Day 

February 25, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST

Ahead of National Science Day, Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) organised an Open Day on its Bengaluru campus for the general public on Saturday. The day-long exhibition held by the IIA saw participants from amateur astronomy groups, schools and colleges from across Bengaluru set up stalls or visit the science and astrophysics fair, which materialised after an absence of two years due to the pandemic.

The exhibition comprised models, demonstrations, and experiments mainly set up by members of astronomy clubs and groups across Bengaluru, government schools, and PhD students studying at IIA.

Speaking at the event, Annapurni Subramaniam, director, IIA, said: “Along with National Science Day, conducting open days has always been a tradition here, at the almost 50-year-old campus. We set up experiments on open days and also during astronomical events like eclipses.”

He added: “Having set up a separate section called SCOPE (Science Communication, Outreach and Public Education), the team which is heading the event now, we have involved a lot of younger people in order to reach out to the younger generation. It is essential to reach out to the public and put out put out experiments and ideas that would attract and compel them to ask curious questions.”

One of the highlights of the exhibition was the explanation of various elementary concepts and aspects of space, explained by the PhD students, according to the visitors.

Saroja, a government school teacher, said: “Whenever we think of a model at any science exhibition, our mind always correlates it with a working model. Therefore, considering the place the exhibition is at which represents the subject and knowledge on space, I found it incredible to see young students setting up working models and exhibits that explain the relevant concepts of space really well.”

“The models showcased took us back to our schooling days, considering how simple the explanation of the concepts was. We also had the opportunity to speak with astronomers and scientists, who were a part of the exhibition and answered our questions and explained some of the exhibits. It was fascinating to learn about their research and the models they came up with while studying the universe,” remarked a group of college students from Jain Deemed to be University.