II PUC timetable revised

The Department of Pre-University Education has revised the second PUC examination timetable. While the annual examination will be held between April 22 and May 18, as mentioned earlier, minor changes have been made due to certain technical issues, a communique from the department said here on Thursday.

The communique said that the examination will be held from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. The annual examination begins with logic and business studies on April 22, mathematics and education on April 23. On April 25, examination for economics will be held, followed by Hindustani music, psychology, chemistry, and basic maths on April 26. Examination for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, and French will be held on April 27, while Kannada and Arabic examination will be held on April 28.

There will be no examination for five days – from April 29 to May 3. Geography and biology examination will be held on May 4, while information technology, retail, automobile, health care, beauty and wellness has been scheduled on May 5, followed by English on May 6.

Three days later, history and physics will be held on May 10, and political science and statistics examination will be held on May 12. On May 14, examination for sociology, electronics and computer science will be held. Examination for optional Kannada, accountancy, geology, home science has been scheduled on May 17, while Hindi examination will be held on May 18, the communique added.

Uniform mandatory

The Department of Higher Education has also issued a circular mandating uniforms for students appearing for the annual exams. This follows the orders issued for students appearing for SSLC examinations. In the circular, the department has stated that the uniforms shall be decided by the college development committees or administrative boards of the respective colleges. No student will be allowed into the exam hall in any attire but the uniform, the circular said.

In case the administrative committees don’t the fix the uniform, students may wear only clothes that “maintain equality, uniformity and peace,” it added.