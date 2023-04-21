II PUC results: Mysuru stands 13th in the State

April 21, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The II PUC results which was announced on Friday saw the district standing 13th in the State with a pass percentage of 79.89 compared to 15th place it secured last year.

The neighbouring district of Kodagu with 90.55 pass percentage was ranked third in the State while Chamarajanagar has stood 12th with a pass percentage of 81.92 while Mandya has a pass percentage of 77.77 and is ranked 20th in the State.

In Mysuru, 28,994 freshers appeared for the examination of which 23,124 were declared passed. Of these, 24,644 students were from urban areas of whom 20021 cleared the examination with a pass percentage of 81.24. From rural areas 4,300 students appeared for the examination of whom 3103 were declared successful and the pass percentage was 72.16, according to Nagamallesh, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education, Mysuru.

The maximum number of students appeared from Science stream and out of 11,381 who wrote the examination, 9,989 cleared it and the pass percentage was 87.88. From Commerce stream, 10,237 students wrote the examination out of whom 8,370 cleared it with 81.76 being the pass percentage. From Arts, 7,326 wrote the examination in the district of whom 4,765 cleared it and the pass percentage was 65.04.

As usual girls have out performed boys this year as well. In all, 17,420 girls – including repeaters and private students – wrote the examination of whom 14,430 cleared it and the pass percentage was 82.84. The number of boys who wrote the examination was 16,462 -including repeaters and private students – of whom 11,046 cleared the examination and the pass percentage was 67.1.

Mr. Nagamallesh said the pass percentage for the district is computed taking into account only the results of the freshers. The total number of students who appeared for the II PUC examination in the district including the repeaters and private students was 33,882 of whom 25,476 cleared the examination and the pass per centage was 75.19.

The number of students who wrote the examination in English medium was 20,423 of whom 16,919 have passed while 13,459 students appeared in Kannada medium of whom 8,557 have passed. This includes freshers, repeaters and private students.

Responding to the outcome Mr. Nagamallesh said there were mixed feeling among the staff and faculty as they were expecting the district to break into the top 10. Though the pass percentage is good the overall district ranking has improved only marginally, he added.

Mr. Nagamallesh said in the days ahead the department will take all measures that lead to the improvement in the overall standing of the district and try to improve the performance next year. Focus will be on identification of weak areas of students and give thrust to it to ensure that the students grasp the fundamentals and perform better, he added.