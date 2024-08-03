II PUC consolidated results show pass percentage of 84.87

The Karnataka Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the overall and final results for II PUC this year, with 84.87% passing the exams, as against 81.15% in annual exam-1. This is a better pass percentage, as against 73.67% in 2023 and 61.88% in 2022.

The State government had introduced three annual examinations, instead of one supplementary exam system which was the practice earlier, and allowed both failed students and those who wished to improve their scores to appear for second and third exams.

KSEAB announced the consolidated results of II PUC on Saturday by considering the best of three marks of students and uploaded it on http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The same will be announced at the colleges.

As per the data provided by the board, a total of 7,04,920 students appeared when all three exams are considered, of which 5,98,283 cleared the exams. Of this, the highest were regular students with 6,24,421 appearing and 5,61,824 passing, recording a pass percentage of 89.98%.

In annual exam-1, the Science stream recorded 89.96%, which has now increased to 93.63%. In the Commerce stream, the figures rose from 80.94% to 84.18% and in the Arts stream, from 68.36% to 73.27%. Compared to Commerce and Arts streams, Science stream students have benefitted most from the repeat option.

Regionwise, the consolidated results show that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi managed to retain the top two positions with 98.59 and 98.45 pass percentage, as against the percentage recorded in annual exam-1 of 97.37 and 96.8, respectively.