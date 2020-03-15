II PU student spreads rumour about question paper leak, gets caught

A paper leak rumour ahead of Saturday’s Computer Science II pre-university examination sent PUE Department officials and the police into a tizzy on Friday night. They finally traced the rumour to an 18-year-old II PU student, who had allegedly called up the board helpline and told them that the Computer Science paper had been leaked.

According to the police, the accused is a student at a private college in Jayanagar. “He called up the helpline and said the question paper was trending on social media and on WhatsApp,” said a police officer.

Panicked officials alerted the police, who formed a special team and tracked the student down. He was brought to the police station along with his parents for questioning. The accused reportedly confessed that he made the hoax call as he had not prepared well for the paper. Inquiries also revealed that the student had started circulating messages saying that the question paper had been leaked and that a fresh question paper should be issued by the department. “He thought that by doing this, the exam would be postponed and he would get more time to prepare,” the officer said.

Officials traced the number from where the message originated. A complaint was registered with the Bengaluru North police. As the student was a minor, the police did not arrest him. They released him after recording his statement and counselling his parents.

The PUE Department, however, took strong exception to the matter and did not allow him to sit for the exam. “We wanted to send out a message that this would not be tolerated. But keeping his future in mind, we have only debarred him from this exam. He can write the supplementary exam,” said DPUE director M. Kanagavalli.