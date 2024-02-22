II PU student found dead in hostel in Hassan

February 22, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

A II PU student was found dead in the hostel of a private college at Udayagiri Extension in Hassan on Thursday.

Vikash, 18, a native of Belaguli village in Channarayapatna taluk, attended classes on the day. He was found dead after he returned to the hostel. It is suspected to be a case of suicide. However, his parents have blamed the authorities of Masters’ PU College and the hostel staff for his death.

The parents and relatives of the student staged a protest and ransacked the hostel. They also assaulted a staff member, who defended the college administration, warranting police intervention. The police had a tough time protecting the staff member. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and pacified the relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gowde Gowda, one of the founders of the college, told the media that Vikash was an intelligent student. He scored well in all the tests and exams. He had breakfast and reached college at 8 a.m. “As of now, we are conducting only special classes. He was in the college up to 10 a.m. He spoke to his mother over a phone borrowed from one of his friends. Later, he returned to the hostel and locked himself in the toilet. As he did not return after a long time, the staff checked and found him dead,” he said.

Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call up the state’s helpline 104 for counselling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.