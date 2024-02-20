II PU, SSLC exams to be held under CCTV camera surveillance

February 20, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

To root out malpractices, the Karnataka government has decided to conduct the first annual examination of SSLC (Class 10) and II PUC under the surveillance of CCTV cameras across the State.

The II PU examination will be held from March 1 to 22 at 1,124 centres and the SSLC exam from March 25 to April 6 at 2,747 centres.

“CCTV cameras will be installed in all the examination centres, including inside the examination halls,” said Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy. Until now, only some private schools had CCTV cameras inside the classroom as well.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said this year 6,98,624 students — 3,30,644 boys and 3,67,980 girls — had enrolled for the II PU examination. For the SSLC examination, among the 8,96,271 students enrolled, 4,58,427 are boys and 4,37,844 are girls.

To reduce the number of students who fail, the government has decided to conduct three annual examinations for both SSLC and II PU students from this year. Registration for the examinations is compulsory. Registered students have to appear in any of the three examinations. The best marks in all three examinations will be considered for the results. “To facilitate the students to enrol for the degree course without loss of any classes, we are planning to conduct the annual exam-two for II PU students in the third week of April and the annual exam-three during May-end,” he added.

There is no separate dress code for students to appear the examination. SSLC students should wear the prescribed uniform of their schools and II PU students should follow the Supreme Court order and dress accordingly. Wearing the school and college identity card (ID) is a must for all the students, Mr. Bangarappa said.

“Despite giving enough time, as many as 52 private schools have not renewed recognition and as a result, over 5,000 SSLC students are in trouble. We have decided to tag these private schools with nearby government or aided schools and students will be allowed to take the SSLC exam,” he said.