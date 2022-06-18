II PU: Shivamogga secures eighth position

Shivamogga district secured the eighth position in the State by registering a pass percentage of 70.14 in II PU examinations held in April-May this year.

The results were declared on Saturday. Nitheesh B.N., a student of Vikas PU College in Shivamogga, secured 595 out of 600 in the Science stream. He is one of the toppers in the district. Chikkamagaluru stood at the ninth position by registered a pass percentage of 69.42. Hassan secured 13 th position with the pass percentage of 67.28.

In Hassan, of the total 17,772 students who took the examination this year, 11,239 cleared it. In the Arts stream, out of 2,327 students, 2,221 secured pass marks. Of 6,235 commerce students, 4,416 secured the pass marks. In the Science stream, of the total 5,369 students, 4,142 secured the pass marks.