II PU results to be announced

Bengaluru

19 July 2021 23:35 IST

The results of the second year pre-university (II PU) exam (freshers and repeaters) will be announced on Tuesday.

The Department of Pre-university Education (DPUE) has said that S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, will announce the results at 4 p.m. Students can access the results on http://karresults.nic.in.

The II PU examination was cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections and all students will be promoted. Students will be evaluated based on their SSLC and I PU marks, which will be given 45% weightage each, while the remaining 10% will be awarded for the II PU internal assessment.

