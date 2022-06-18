II PU results: 64.45 pass percentage in Mysuru 

District has been ranked 17th in the State

The district has notched a pass percentage of 64.45 in the II PU examination the results of which were announced on Saturday.

In all, 31,194 students appeared for the examination of whom 20,106 have passed and Mysuru has been ranked 17 th among the districts in the State.

Girls have outperformed the boys in all the three streams – Science, Commerce and Arts. Out of 17,739 boys who appeared for the examination, 8,933 passed (50.36 per cent) while out of 17448 girls, 12,130 cleared the examination, the pass percentage being 69.52, according to the authorities.

Deputy Director of PU Education Srinivasmurthy, who shared the details of the district’s performance, said that students in both science and commerce stream have performed well and was above the State average. But it was in the Arts stream that the pass percentage was low and this will be an area of focus to shore up the district results, he added.

Out of 9,059 students from arts stream, 4,145 cleared the examination, the pass percentage being 45.76. But in the science stream 10,753 students appeared for the examination of whom 8,038 students cleared it, the pass percentage being 74.75, according to Mr. Srinivasmurthy. In commerce 7,923 students cleared the examination out of 11,382 who had appeared, the pass percentage being 69.61.

Mysuru has remained in the 17 th position this year which was the same as last year and efforts will be made to improve the overall ranking by administering additional unit tests, especially in the arts stream and for students from rural areas, according to the official.

There was a significant difference in the performance of students of English medium compared their counterparts from Kannada medium. While 19,545 students appeared from English medium, 13,670 of them cleared the same and the pass percentage was 69.52. From Kannada medium, there were 15,642 appearances of whom 7,393 cleared the examination and the pass percentage was 47.26.

This difference in performance of English and Kannada medium students was also evident in the urban-rural figures. While 26,169 students from urban areas appeared for the examination, 17,288 have cleared the same with a pass percentage of 66.16. Out of 5,065 students who appeared for the examination from rural areas, 2818 cleared the examination, the pass per centage being 55.64.