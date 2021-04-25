II PU practical exams postponed

Bengaluru

25 April 2021 19:34 IST

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the State government has postponed the practical examinations for the second year pre-university science stream students scheduled to begin on April 28.

The government has also imposed many restrictions and shut down physical classes at all educational institutions in the State till May 4. Since practical exams have to be held physically at the laboratories, the examinations have been postponed, sources said.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said the practical exams are now planned to be held immediately after the theory exams. The II PU exams are presently scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 16.