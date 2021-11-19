II PU midterm examination to be held from December 9 to 23

Bengaluru

DPUE decides against centralised evaluation

In the face of increasing pressure from students, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has revised the dates of the midterm examination for II PU students.

It will be conducted from December 9 to 23, and will be held simultaneously for I and II year PU students.

The DPUE had initially announced that midterm exam would be held from November 29 to December 10, as they feared that the State would see a third wave of COVID-19. However, II PU students were up in arms against this on the grounds that teachers had not completed the syllabi.

The department has also decided not to conduct centralised evaluation. A circular issued on Thursday stated that the evaluation would be conducted at the college level. Marks had to be uploaded on the SATS platform.

While the question paper for II PU students would be sent by the department, I PU students would get the papers set by their faculty members.

The aim of midterm examinations was to develop an alternative method of evaluating students in case of any unforeseen situations, officials said.