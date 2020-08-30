II PU: Mid-term portion to be covered by October

Lessons via pre-recorded classes available on YouTube, which officials say have received a good response

After getting a good response towards pre-recorded classes for second year pre-university (PU) students, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) now plans to complete the mid-term portion by October.

The classes are available on YouTube and the videos have received over 1 crore views since they began on July 22, said M. Kanagavalli, the director of the department. The YouTube channel has 1.3 lakh subscribers and lessons are conducted for 21 subjects of the 2020-21 academic year.

“We started classes as there was uncertainty around the re-opening of educational institutions. Once the mid-term portions are completed through the pre-recorded classes, we will conduct an assessment for students and later decide how the rest of the academic year should be designed,” she said.

Syllabus to be reduced

The department has also decided to reduce the syllabus by 30% as the duration of the academic year has been shortened owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details of the lessons which will be deleted will be announced later this week.

II PU students are given a timetable every week and are told whether they will have classes or be assigned writing work.

Students have been getting their doubts clarified from their teachers on WhatsApp.

However, some students say that they will be unable to appear for an assessment merely based on the pre-recorded classes.

“I watch the pre-recorded videos, but it is very different from a classroom experience. I hope our colleges conduct revision classes for these lessons. Our lecturers have said that they will conduct a bridge course once college reopens. We cannot attempt the board examinations just based on online classes,” said a second year pre-university student.