II PU exams in Karnataka from April 16 to May 4

The II Pre-University examinations in Karnataka will start on April 16 and conclude on May 4.

The Department of Pre-University Education, on February 8, issued the finaltimetable for the II PU annual examinations for the 2021-22 academic year.

This comes amidst a raging controversy over girls in some pre university colleges, in coastal Karnataka and elsewhere, not being allowed to enter classrooms wearing hijab. The row has resulted in classes being suspended in some colleges. Academic activity was already disrupted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the pandemic throwing the academic calendar out of gear, the government had decided to reduce the syllabus by 30% for language subjects. However, for optional subjects, the examinations will be conducted without any cut in syllabus.