II PU exams begin across Karnataka

March 09, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Bengaluru

For the first time, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is conducting II PU examinations

The Hindu Bureau

II PU students prepare for the annual exams at an examination centre in Hassan, Karnataka on March 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

The II PU examinations began in 1,109 examination centres across Karnataka on March 9. Kannada and Arabic exams were on the schedule on Day 1 of the annual exams, which began at 10.15 a.m.

Students were seen doing last-minute preparations at exam centres.

Minister for Department of School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh visited the Government Boys PU College examination centre at Tiptur in Tumakuru district, and welcomed students with flowers.

Minister for Department of School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh welcomes students with flowers at the Government Boys PU College examination centre at Tiptur in Tumakuru district in Karnataka, on March 9, 2023.

KSEAB has appointed 2,373 special invigilation squads, 64 district squads and 525 taluk squads to ensure the examination is conducted without hiccups. They have arranged CCTV cameras in all the examination centre corridors. A radius of 200 metres around examination centres have been declared as prohibited areas when the examination is under way.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other public transport corporations provided free bus service for students.

