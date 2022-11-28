  1. EPaper
II PU examination in Karnataka from March 9 to 29

November 28, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The II pre-university (PU) examination will be conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the final timetable on Monday.

The examination will be held between 10.15 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. Kannada and Arabic will be held first on Friday. Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science are the last exams to be conducted.

Earlier, the Department of Pre-University Education had planned to conduct the examination from March 10 to March 29, 2023. The new board was formed after merging the SSLC and the PU boards and creating a new Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board in accordance with the New Education Policy, 2020.

