II PU exam results out; pass percentage improves marginally

This year, no student managed to score full marks

This year, no student managed to score full marks

The pass percentage in the II PU exam, the results of which were announced on Saturday, saw a marginal improvement by 0.08% compared to the previous year.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh announced the results here on Saturday. This year, 61.88% students managed to clear the exam. Of the total 6,83,563 who appeared, 4,22,966 cleared the exam. A total of 4,02,697 (67.14%) regular students, 14,403 (23.29%) repeaters, and 5,866 (26.75%) private candidates passed the exam.

In 2019, the pass percentage was 61.73%, while in 2020, it was 61.80%. Due to COVID-19, in 2021 the government passed all the students without examination.

This year, no student managed to score full marks. As many as 6,086 students got grace marks up to five in all the subjects. As many as 91,106 students got distinction (above 85%), 2,14,115 got first class (60% to below 85%), 68,444 second class (50% to below 60%), and 49,301 students got pass class (below 50%).

Stream-wise, in Arts, the pass percentage stood at 48.71%, for Commerce 64.97%, and in Science it was 72.53% .

As is usually the case, the pass percentage of girls (68.72%) was higher than that of the boys (55.22%). Rural students (62.18%) performed better than their urban counterparts (61.78%).