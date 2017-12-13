II PU exam from March 1 to 17

The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the second pre-university examination timetable.
As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted between March 1 and 17. Officials have made minor changes to the tentative timetable based on objections received by students, parents, and teachers.
The exam is being conducted a week earlier compared with the previous years in view of the Legislative Assembly elections.
Timetable
March 1 – Economics, Physics
March 2 – Information and Technology, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Beauty Wellness
March 3 – Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science
March 5 – Business Studies, Biology
March 6 – Urdu, Sanskrit
March 7 – Political Science, Geology
March 8 – Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Chemistry
March 9 – Logic, Education, Home Science
March 10 – History, Statistics
March 12 – Sociology, Mathematics, Basic Maths
March 13 – Geography, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music
March 14 – Kannada
March 15 – Hindi
March 16 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
March 17 – English
Please Email the Editor