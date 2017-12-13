II PU exam from March 1 to 17

The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the second pre-university examination timetable.

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted between March 1 and 17. Officials have made minor changes to the tentative timetable based on objections received by students, parents, and teachers.

The exam is being conducted a week earlier compared with the previous years in view of the Legislative Assembly elections.

Timetable

March 1 – Economics, Physics

March 2 – Information and Technology, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Beauty Wellness

March 3 – Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science

March 5 – Business Studies, Biology

March 6 – Urdu, Sanskrit

March 7 – Political Science, Geology

March 8 – Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Chemistry

March 9 – Logic, Education, Home Science

March 10 – History, Statistics

March 12 – Sociology, Mathematics, Basic Maths

March 13 – Geography, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music

March 14 – Kannada

March 15 – Hindi

March 16 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

March 17 – English