II PU exam in Karnataka from March 4

Bengaluru

03 March 2020 23:22 IST

As many as 4,993 students will be unable to write the second pre-university exam because of shortage of attendance. The exam will begin on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Pre-University Education rules, students need to have 75% attendance in order to appear for the exam. Officials said that despite repeated warnings from college managements, these students did not attend enough classes.

Around 6.8 lakh students will sit for the exam, which will be conducted in 1,016 centres. These students will get 40-page answer booklets and the invigilator has to put a seal at the end of the answer script.

The lecturers invigilating the exam will wear black tape around their arms as a sign of protest against the government as their demands have not been met. Among the demands is reducing the pay disparity between PU and degree colleges.