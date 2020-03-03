II PU exam in Karnataka from March 4

As many as 4,993 students will be unable to write the second pre-university exam because of shortage of attendance. The exam will begin on Wednesday.
According to the Department of Pre-University Education rules, students need to have 75% attendance in order to appear for the exam. Officials said that despite repeated warnings from college managements, these students did not attend enough classes.
Around 6.8 lakh students will sit for the exam, which will be conducted in 1,016 centres. These students will get 40-page answer booklets and the invigilator has to put a seal at the end of the answer script.
The lecturers invigilating the exam will wear black tape around their arms as a sign of protest against the government as their demands have not been met. Among the demands is reducing the pay disparity between PU and degree colleges.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.