II PU exam from March 24, results by June-end

Bengaluru

12 February 2021 22:17 IST

The results of Class X and II PU examination will be announced by the end of June. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who made the announcement on Friday, said that results for other standards will be announced by June 10. Classes for the next academic year will start at the same time for all standards.

Mr. Kumar also announced the final timetable for the II PU examination, which will begin on May 24 and end on June 16.

The following is the II PU final timetable:

May 24: History

May 25: Carnatic/Hindustani music

May 26: Geography

May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths

May 28: Logic

May 29: Hindi

May 31: English

June 1: IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

June 2: Political Science, Computer Science

June 3: Biology, Electronics

June 4: Economics

June 5: Home Science

June 7: Business Studies and Physics

June 8: Optional Kannada

June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

June 10: Sociology, Chemistry

June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit

June 12: Statistics

June 14: Accountancy, Mathematics, Education

June 15: Geology

June 16: Kannada