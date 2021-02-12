II PU exam from March 24, results by June-end

The results of Class X and II PU examination will be announced by the end of June. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who made the announcement on Friday, said that results for other standards will be announced by June 10. Classes for the next academic year will start at the same time for all standards.
Mr. Kumar also announced the final timetable for the II PU examination, which will begin on May 24 and end on June 16.
The following is the II PU final timetable:
May 24: History
May 25: Carnatic/Hindustani music
May 26: Geography
May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths
May 28: Logic
May 29: Hindi
May 31: English
June 1: IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
June 2: Political Science, Computer Science
June 3: Biology, Electronics
June 4: Economics
June 5: Home Science
June 7: Business Studies and Physics
June 8: Optional Kannada
June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
June 10: Sociology, Chemistry
June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit
June 12: Statistics
June 14: Accountancy, Mathematics, Education
June 15: Geology
June 16: Kannada