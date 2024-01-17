II PU exam from March 1, and Class 10 from March 25

January 17, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the final timetable for the Class 10 (SSLC) and II PU examinations, according to which the SSLC examination will be held between March 25 and April 6 and the II PU exam from March 1 to March 22.

II PU schedule

March 1: Kannada and Arabic; March 4: Maths and Education; March 5: Political Science, Statistics; March 6: IT, Retail, Automobile, healthcare, beauty and wellness; March 7: History, Physics; March 9; Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology and Home Science; March 11: Logic, Business Studies; March 13: English; March 15: Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths; March 16: Economics; March 18: Geography, Biology; March 20: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science; March 21: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, and on March 22 Hindi examination will be held.

SSLC exam

On March 25, first language Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit exams will be held. Social Science exam will be on March 27; Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music will be on March 30; Maths and Sociology exams will be on April 2; Economics, Elements of Electrical Engineering, Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-4, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-4, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI ‘C’, Elements of Computer Science will be held on April 2; Third Language Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani and Tulu will be on April 4, and on April 6 second language English and Kannada exams will be held.