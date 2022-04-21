II PU exam begins today

With cases of COVID-19 coming down, it will not be mandatory for students appearing for II pre-university exam starting on Friday to produce a vaccination certificate before entering the examination hall.

However, as per the standard protocol, social distancing, hand santising, and other COVID-appropriate behaviour will be in place, said a release from the Education Department. The Technical Advisory Committee had been consulted on the standard operating procedure for conduct of the exam.

As on Thursday, no student with COVID-19 infection had approached the department with a request for special facility to write the exam.

As many as 6,84,255 students have registered to write the examination, which is being held under the shadow of the row over hijab. The department has said that students appearing for II PU exam as well as teachers posted on exam duty cannot wear hijab or any attire that highlights their religious identity.

Earlier, six students from Udupi, who had earlier approached the High Court seeking that they be allowed to enter classrooms wearing hijab, had asked the Education Department that they be allowed to write the exam in hijab. However, their request was declined citing the High Court ruling that had upheld the uniform rule.