II PU exam begins on easy note

The second Pre-University examinations began across 26 centres in Mandya district on Wednesday with 10,715 students appearing for Physics, History and Basic Maths papers.

According to sources at the office of Deputy Director of Pre-University (DDPU), a total of 15,398 students have registered for all subjects. Of them, 7,025 are boys and 8,373, girls. Of the registered students, 12,803 are freshers, 2,154 repeaters and 441, private candidates.

A total of 11,212 students had registered for the examinations for three papers (6,595 for History, 4,612 for Physics and five for Basic Maths) held on Wednesday. Of the registered, 497 (363 in History and 129 in Physics) were absent, K.D. Guruswamy, Deputy Director, Department of Pre-University, said. No untoward incidents such as malpractice, impersonation, cheating were registered. Meanwhile, members of the flying squads paid surprise visit to various examination centres to check malpractices. Police personnel were deployed at the centres and photocopying centres were closed near all the examination centres.