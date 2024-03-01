II PU exam begins on easy note in Mysuru

March 01, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The II PU examination got off to a smooth start in Mysuru with students appearing for the examination at 49 centres in the district.

Out of 49 exam centres, 26 are in the city while three each in H.D. Kote and K.R. Nagar taluks; four each in Hunsur, Periyapatna and T. Narasipur taluks and five in Nanjangud taluk.

As many as 34,826 students are appearing for the examination and they include 31,628 regular students, 1,332 private students and 1,866 are repeaters. Among the examinees, over 17,000 are girl students.

While the science stream has 13,982 students, arts and commerce disciplines have 6,967 and 10,679 students respectively who are appearing for the examination.

Ban orders had been enforced around the examination centres and the photocopy centres had been asked to remain closed on the day of examination. Police security had been deployed around the exam centres.

Squads had been tasked to visit every centre and ensure there was no malpractice or any untoward incidents reported.