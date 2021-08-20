II PU exam begins: 314 sit for optional Kannada, maths papers in Karnataka

The second-year pre-university (PU) examination commenced on Thursday with no major hiccups. Of the 333 candidates who had registered for optional Kannada and mathematics, 314 reported to their centres.

The Department of Pre-University Education, in a press release, stated that all COVID-19 safety protocols were in place at exam centres across the State. This year, considering the spike in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, the department had cancelled all exams and declared freshers and repeaters as pass.

However, around 946 candidates — 593 freshers and 353 repeaters — rejected the scores allocated to them and registered for the board exam. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said no grace marks would be allotted to private candidates as they had enough time to prepare for the examination.

Meanwhile, students of grades IX and X will have revision classes for the first 15 days after schools reopen on August 23. The Minister said the decision on reopening offline classes for students from Classes I to VIII would be taken after August 30 based on feedback on how classes IX and X function.