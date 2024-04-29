II PU: Exam2 begins in Mysuru

April 29, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

As part of the new annual examination pattern for the II PU, examination 2 got off to a start in Mysuru on Monday. The examination will go on till May 16.

The Department of Pre-University Education has made elaborate arrangements like in the first examination held in March for the smooth conduct of examination 2. In total, 8,674 students from all three streams are appearing for the II PU examination 2 at 13 centers, including seven in the city and six in the taluk centers.

Whatever measures had been taken during the II PU examination held in March the same had been continued to prevent any malpractices. As usual prohibitory orders had been imposed around the examination centres and the photocopying shops had been asked to close shops on the day of examination.

Police security had been deployed around the exam centres. Squads had been tasked to visit every centre and ensure there was no malpractice or any untoward incidents reported.

In the exam held in March, as many as 34,826 students appeared for the examination and they included 31,628 regular students, 1,332 private students and 1,866 repeaters. Among the examinees, over 17,000 were girl students. While the science stream had 13,982 students, arts and commerce disciplines had 6,967 and 10,679 students respectively who appeared for the examination last month.

