II PU English examination today

Over 5.95 lakh II PU students will finally be able to write their English paper on Thursday. The examination, which was postponed on account of COVID-19, will be held in 1,016 centres across the State.

The Department of Pre-University Education has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on how the examination should be conducted. Students will have to undergo thermal screening and maintain social distancing. Those with cold, cough and fever will be assigned a separate room.

Students have to report to the hall an hour before the exam begins. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are primary contacts of positive patients cannot sit for the exam, but can appear for the supplementary examination as fresh candidates. Students who reside in containment zones will be in separate rooms.

Each centre will have sanitisers. Both students and staff will have to wear face masks.