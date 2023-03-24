II PU classes for next academic year begin early in private colleges, fees up

March 24, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Even before the completion of the 2022-23 academic year, many private Pre-University (PU) colleges have already started II PU classes for the academic 2023-24 against the rules of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) for the next academic year. To add to this, compared to the previous years, in the name of integrated courses, many private PU colleges have increased the annual fee.

According to the DPUE’s calendar of events, the II PU exams are going on across the State since March 9 and the I PU annual exam will be held from March 28 to April 13. The I PU results will be announced on April 30. The department will then start academic activities for II PU Science stream students mid-May. Commerce and Arts streams classes will be commenced by June 1.

However, many private PU colleges in Bengaluru and other cities have already completed the annual exam for I PU students and started II PU classes, having announced the I PU results unauthorisedely.

Fee hike more than 100%

Apart from this, many PU college managements have increased the annual fee for II PU for the next academic year. For instance, the fees at a college for II PU has increased from ₹75,000 to ₹1.3 lakh for one-time payment and ₹1.8 lakh if paid in installments.

Balakrishna, a parent, said, “My son is studying in a private PU college in the city and I had paid ₹80,000 for his I PU Science course. Now, they have already started the II PU classes for the next academic year and have demanded we pay ₹1.3 lakh fee as a one-time settlement. Initially, I objected to the fee hike, but they threatened to withdraw the admission. I ended up paying ₹1.3 lakh as one time settlement.”

Prasanna Gowda, another parent, said, “The government has fixed some fee regulations for private schools’ managements, but there is no fee regulations for private PU colleges. In the name of integrated courses, they are exploiting parents and collecting huge amounts of money.”

The lack of fee regulation for the private PU colleges has led to increase in the annual fee in the name of integrated courses for Common Entrance Test (CET), National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and others. However, there is no provision from DPUE to teach integrated courses.

However, the director of a private PU college said they were conducting integrated courses and their fee was “reasonable.” “Parents say their children will save money and time. If students join CET, NEET, JEE and other examination coaching outside the college, they will pay more. Due to COVID-19, educational institutions faced huge losses and teaching and non-teaching faculties are also demanding higher salaries. College maintenance charges are also going up. Therefore, we don’t have other alternatives other than increasing the fee,” the director said.

Reacting to the allegations, B.C. Nagesh, Minister for the Department of School Education and Literacy, said, “Conducting integrated courses at the college level is in violation of department rules. Increasing college fee unscientifically in the name of integrated courses is also immoral. I will order our officers to verify this and issue notices.”