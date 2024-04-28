ADVERTISEMENT

II PU annual exam-2 begins today

April 28, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The annual exam-2 of II PU will be held from April 29 in 301 centres across the State and 1,49,300 students have registered for the examination. From this academic year, the State government has introduced three annual exams for class 10 and II PU students.

Among those who have registered for the exam, 32,848 students have applied to improve their marks of annual exam-1, 89,221 students who have failed in exam 1, 27,092 repeaters and 139 private candidates. Of them, 84,933 are boys and 64,367 girls. A total 52,492 students from Arts stream, 39,427 from the Commerce stream and 57,381 from Science stream will write the exam.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is conducting this examination. On Monday, the first day of the exam, language Kannada and Arabic exams will be held.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses will provide free bus travel to examiners and students, on showing their admission tickets.

