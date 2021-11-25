Igus expands facility

Bengaluru

25 November 2021 00:28 IST

Igus, German player in motion plastics, will set up a 10,000 sq.ft injection moulding facility, as an expansion of its existing product customisation unit at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru.

Deepak Paul, MD, Igus India, said: “India is one of the key markets in the world for Igus, occupying one among the top 10 positions, globally. An injection moulding facility in India has been a long standing requirement of our customers.”

Injection moulding of plastic is the process of melting plastic pellets, and once malleable enough, they are injected at pressure into a mould cavity to make a final part or product. Motion plastics products find application across diverse industries including the automobile industry.

Igus said it has a target to double its India revenues to ₹300 crore in the next 3 to 4 years from ₹120 crore in 2020-2021.