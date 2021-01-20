IGRUA training begins at Kalaburagi airport

The IGRUA team with Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

20 January 2021 02:05 IST

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), one of the leading flying training institutions in the country that functioned under the overall administrative control of Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, started its training flying operations from Kalaburagi on Tuesday. The operations will be headed by Captain Kunjal Bhatt, flying Instructor, who would be assisted by Captain Baranishankar.

Gopa Kumar Pillai, Administrator IGRUA, said the Ministry Civil Aviation had articulated the Kalaburagi training operations as part of the Centre’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In a media release, Mr. Pillai said that the Centre, taking note of the fact that many students were going abroad for their flying training and spending lakhs, gave serious thought to utilising the infrastructure developed at home to train more pilots indigenously.

He expressed his gratitude to Umesh Jadhav, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi, for extending support to establish the training operations.

Mr. Jadhav termed the development historic. “In the coming years, students of this region will benefit with IGRUA Training Institute as they can choose this as their career option. This will be a proud day for the people of Kalaburagi,” he said.