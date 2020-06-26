IGP, Mysuru SP, other police officers test negative

The swab samples of Inspector-General of Police (Southern range), Mysuru Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police and other police officers and staff, who were the primary contacts of a COVID-19 infected Nanjangud rural police constable, have tested negative.
The senior police officers and others were in quarantine for the past few days after they came in contact with the infected policeman. All the secondary contacts of the patient had also tested negative.
IGP Vipul Kumar, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, AdSP P.V. Sneha, the DySP and over 50 police officers and staff had been placed in quarantine after the lab reports of the constable confirmed he was infected. The constable was part of the team constituted to investigate the sensational case of missing bullets at T. Narsipur police station.
Nanjangud rural police station and the office of DySP in Nanjangud had been declared a containment area. The probe team is headed by AdSP P.V. Sneha. The senior police officers were in touch with the team in connection with the case.
Mr. Ryshyanth confirmed on Friday that the samples had tested negative.
