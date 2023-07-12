ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU invites application for July 2023 admission cycle

July 12, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has invited applications for admission to various courses offered by the university for the July 2023 cycle.

Shanmugam M., Assistant Regional Director of IGNOU, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, said the university had been offering higher education programmes that include Masters, Bachelors, and add-on PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes. Students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the physically challenged can avail of scholarships and the benefit of reimbursement of fee. The students will get study material and can also watch lessons on YouTube.

The university has its study centres in Karnataka, including one in Shivamogga. Those interested can join the course by visiting the university website www.ignou.ac.in 

M. Venkatesh, principal of DVS College of Arts, the host Institution for IGNOU, and N. Kumaraswamy, coordinator for the IGNOU centre in Shivamogga, were present. 

