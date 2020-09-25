‘IgG Antibody Sero Titre surveillance is abetter way to create safer workplaces’

KALABURAGI

25 September 2020 17:23 IST

IgG Antibody Sero Titre Test that could diagnose the level of immunity against COVID-19 in the human body could help create safer workplaces and pave the way for revival of the economy hit by the pandemic, according to Vikram Siddareddy, chairman and managing director of United Hospital.

Addressing media representatives here on Thursday, he said that the ICMR recommendation was ideal for industry and trade units, educational institutions and other organisations where large number of people work together.

“IgG antibodies are naturally produced antibodies in the human immune system when the body is exposed to COVID-19 and are capable of destroying the novel coronavirus. The presence of good levels of IgG antibodies simply signifies immunity against COVID-19. IgG Sero Titre Test now means COVID-19 Immunity Passport to travel across the globe.

“The ICMR has already recommended this type of IgG Sero Surveillance for large clusters such as industrial and trade units, educational institutions, banks and other organisations. With this test, any organisation will be able to identify its members who have developed complete immunity against COVID-19 so that it can reorganise its operations and move towards effectively unlocking the organisation and bringing it to normality,” he said.

Dr. Siddareddy added that United Hospital has launched a My Immunity Test (MIT) against COVID-19 campaign to inculcate awareness among people about the importance of IgG Sero Titre Test to create a safer environment and workplace.

“As per ICMR estimate, there are more than 20 undetected positive cases of COVID-19 for every lab-confirmed positive case. This campaign will, therefore, help identify the immunity level of the individual, organisation and community as a whole. United Hospital has already established four sample collection centres in Kalaburagi to facilitate testing,” he said.