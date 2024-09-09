IFS officers, zoo managers in Mysuru for lessons on wildlife, zoo management

The one-week compulsory training for IFS officers on “Captive Management of Wild Animals and Zoo Management for Zoo Managers” got off to a start at the Mysuru zoo on Monday.

Senior IFS officers and zoo managers from eight States are attending the training being hosted by the Mysuru Zoo on its campus. The training programme concludes on September 13. Nagarahole Tiger Reserve is co-hosting the event.

The training programme will feature sessions on topics such as zoo management in India, CZA legislation, policy and guidelines, zoos in the context of amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, master planning and habitat design in zoos.

Field visits have been arranged for the participating officers. They will be taken to the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre and Conservation Breeding Centre at Koorgalli in Mysuru, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Dubare Elephant Camp, and the Liana Project Trust in Hunsur.

Central Zoo Authority Member Secretary Sunil Panwar, who presided over the inaugural session, said Mysuru zoo is one of the best managed zoos in the country and its best practices are replicated by other zoos.

The zoos are playing a key role in spreading conservation education and developing interest among youth in nature conservation. The Mysuru zoo alone attracts over 40 lakh visitors annually. If the zoo could manage to send the message on conservation education to at least 10 percent of the visitors, it can go a long way in realising the goals, he felt.

He said the Mysuru zoo is a participating zoo in the conservation of lion-tailed macaque, a critically endangered species. The zoo has made best efforts to create a habitat at the conservation centre here to realise goals as narrated by the CZA with regard to the species. The zoo has created a stream, and a waterfall at its Koorgalli campus to facilitate the project of breeding the endangered species, he explained.

There are a lot of things to learn from the Mysuru zoo and the training will help in realising the goals. It is a good opportunity for all of you to learn new things from the zoo here and visit the tiger reserves and other places around Mysuru, he added.

Earlier, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director D. Mahesh Kumar spoke about the programme and its objectives.

P. Senthil Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sikkim, former Mysuru zoo director Ajit Kulkarni, currently working in Patiala, Punjab, were present.

On the occasion, Sasya Santhe, a store of ornamental plants in artistic bamboo shoots, was launched on the zoo premises. The visitors can buy the plants. The fallen bamboo shoots in Karanji Lake Nature Park and also in the Mysuru zoo premises are artistically designed for keeping the ornamental plants.

The CZA member secretary launched the ‘green’ store in the presence of the forest officers.