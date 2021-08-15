‘If you pray for me, I could be CM’

Belagavi

15 August 2021 21:46 IST

Minister for Forest and Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti has said that he could become the Chief Minister in this term of the BJP government itself.

“If you people (the media) pray for me, I could be the Chief Minister in this term itself,’’ he said. “However, that will be if I live. If I die, I will not be able to become the Chief Minister,” he said, in a sarcastic tone. He was speaking to journalists after the Independence Day celebrations in Bagalkot.

Mr. Katti said that he was hoping to be the district in-charge Minister of Belagavi, his native district. “I believe that we can concentrate better if we are in charge of our own districts. But I was made the Bagalkot district in-charge Minister. The party has taken a stand that no one will be made in charge of his own district,’’ he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government has not yet issued clear orders appointing district in-charge Ministers. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued a common letter indicating that the Ministers were in charge of flood control and COVID-19 management.

He said that the government is laying roads of a length of 376 km in Bagalokot district at a cost of ₹402 crore. Asked if he has special plans for the development of Bagalkot district, he said that he did not have any such department plan at hand. “I only have tigers and elephants with me. What to do?” he said.