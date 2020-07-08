If there was no tie-up with JD(S), Cong. would have won 7-8 LS seats, says Siddaramaiah

The Congress would have won 7-8 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka had it not aligned with the JD(S) during the last Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

He told reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday that he had opposed the seat-sharing alliance as the Congress and JD(S) had fought against each other for several years, particularly in the old Mysuru region. “Our votes will not be transferred to the JD(S) and their votes will not be transferred to the Congress.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said his was the lone voice opposing a understanding and hence the party high command went with the majority view in the party that was in favour of a tie-up.

He made the statement when his reaction was sought to Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao’s reported view that Congress should not align with the JD(S).