If there is a change in the leadership in Karnataka, then the new Chief Minister should belong to the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, said Sri Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya Shivacharya swami of Sri Saila on June 28.

The Sri Saila jagadguru was speaking at a religious function organised in Yadur near Chikkodi in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

“Veerashaiva Lingayats voted for the Congress in the last Assembly elections. It is natural that leaders of the community should become the CM. Leaders like M.B. Patil, Eshwar Khandre, S.S. Mallikarjun, or Shamanur Shivashankarappa should become the CM,” he said.

“If the Congress leaders had come to an agreement about power sharing after the Assembly polls in Karnataka last year, then all the leaders should follow the agreement. I have shared my thoughts with the Kashi and Ujjain jagadgurus,” he said.