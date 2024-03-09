If State is willing, Indian Railways can execute suburban rail project: Ashwini Vaishnaw 

March 09, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Indian Railways can execute and complete the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) faster than the State government and they were ready to start discussions on the same if the latter was willing.

“This is a technology-intensive project and Indian Railways is best placed with the expertise to execute the project faster. I am saying this beyond politics. If the State government is willing, we can start talks on these lines,” he said. He was in the city on Saturday to participate in multiple events.

This is the first time the Union government has openly expressed its willingness in taking over the project. Recently, Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had said he had spoken to the Union Railway Minister and they were ready to take over the project for its speedy implementation. Presently, BSRP is being executed by Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd between the State government and Indian Railways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in June 2022, while laying the foundation stone for the project, had said that the project had failed to take off for 40 years and he would ensure its completion in 40 months. However, recently the State government set a new deadline of end-of-2027 for the completion of the project.

‘Approval given’

Mr. Vaishnaw also said that the Railway Board had approved the initial works of the Circular Railway Network for Bengaluru and had prepared estimates for the same. The 287-km network will connect Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Malur, Heelalige and Solur towns around the city.

