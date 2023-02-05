‘If Siddaramaiah becomes CM, he will put BJP leaders in jail’, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

February 05, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Hassan

Alleging that the Congress party supported terrorist activities, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, on Saturday, said that if Siddaramaiah came to power, all BJP leaders would be put behind bars.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Shivamogga, Mr. Kateel said the Congress was a party of anti-nationals. The leaders of the party stood by the hijab. They supported the perpetrators of terror activity in Mangaluru. They opposed the laws that prohibited the slaughter of cows and religious conversion.

“If Mr. Siddaramaiah assumes power, he will put Ayanur Manjunath, Nalin Kumar Kateel, K.S. Eshwarappa and other BJP members behind bars. During his rule in the past, people who wrote against the Congress on social media were arrested. Similar incidents would be repeated if the Congress assumes power,” he said.

Further, he remarked that the Congress was a divided house. The party would not win the elections, he said.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, legislator Ayanur Manjunath and others were present at the programme.